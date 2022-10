BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone, back to the grind we go.

We've got a nice week ahead with temperatures sitting right at our seasonal average which is 86 degrees.

Our numbers jump up mid-week as an area of High Pressure quickly moves into Southern California.

This will bring our Forecasted Highs into the low to mid-nineties.

Today expect clear skies, light winds and air quality in the "unhealthy" range.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.