Happy Monday everyone back to the grind we go with temperatures below average for the next few days.

A weak are of low pressure is still dominating the forecast keeping things on the cooler side.
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Monday, May 29th, brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
Posted at 6:51 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 12:10:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Monday everyone, back to the grind we go.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80`s in the valley today and tomorrow before rising to the mid 90`s on Saturday.

This will be about three to five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Today and tomorrow will be a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year.

The Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms in the high elevations for every afternoon for the next week.

These storms are not expected to produce much precipitation, though dangerous lightning is still a hazard with these storms.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great Monday.

