BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County

Get ready for another wet week ahead.

This atmospheric river continues to bring record breaking conditions to California.

We have a 20% chance of rain today with the bulk of this rain moving through midday.

Our forecast high today is 52 degrees with lows in the mid-forties, temperatures a few degrees below seasonal norm.

WINTER WEATHER ALERT is in affect for mountain areas.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and prepare for a wet week.