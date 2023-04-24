Watch Now
Happy Monday everyone prepare for a warm day ahead with temps on the rise mid week

High pressure moving in and maxing out the week with clear skies and numbers well into the nineties.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 10:25:17-04

Happy Monday Kern County,

Slight cooling trend with breezy conditions in the wind prone portions of Central California can be expected today due to a weak disturbance passing through the Great Basin.

 A significant warming trend will occur Tuesday through Friday of next week a high pressure builds, taking afternoon highs well above normal.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with temps in the rise this week.

As always stay safe and stay cool.

