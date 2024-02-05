Happy Monday everyone, this historic storm continues to pummel California tapering off Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Happy Monday Kern County.

The atmospheric river that began impacting the forecast area will continue to impact the forecast area through today, tonight, and early tomorrow morning.

The strong winds that impacted the West Side Hills and Kern County alongside the moderate winds that impacted the rest of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Foothills have tapered off due

to a cold front that is passing through the area.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties

Stay safe and stay off of the roads if possible.

