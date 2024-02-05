Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday everyone, this historic storm continues to pummel California tapering off Wednesday

Atmospheric river bringing flash flood warnings to the whole county through today and tomorrow.
bg 2-5.png
23ABC
bg 2-5.png
bg mnt 2-5.png
Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 09:19:31-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Happy Monday Kern County.

The atmospheric river that began impacting the forecast area will continue to impact the forecast area through today, tonight, and early tomorrow morning.

The strong winds that impacted the West Side Hills and Kern County alongside the moderate winds that impacted the rest of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Foothills have tapered off due

to a cold front that is passing through the area.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties

Stay safe and stay off of the roads if possible.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018