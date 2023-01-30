Watch Now
Happy Monday everyone we are starting off the week with some wet weather

An area of low Pressure is moving through the area bringing light rain and cool temperatures.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 08:45:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone.

There is a slight chance of showers in the San Joaquin Valley south of Fresno County this morning.

Snow showers are possible over Kern County Mountain passes today.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning from late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Light precipitation is possible north of Fresno County Friday.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

Stay warm and have a great day.

