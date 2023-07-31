Happy Monday everyone we are stepping into August in the right foot with temps well below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Triple digit heat is expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend is expected Friday through Sunday.

Widespread triple digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Sunday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 101 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Have a great week and enjoy the mild weather.

