Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday Everyone we finally get to enjoy Fall temperatures as numbers stay below average

We have a mellow week regarding our weather with cool temperatures, clear skies and dry conditions.
bg 7 day 10-24-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-24-2022.PNG
bg 7 day mnt 10-24-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:43 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 08:43:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KER0) — Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a perfect Fall week ahead.

A weak ridge of High Pressure is again East of us, this will not affect out temperatures.

We will see clear and dry conditions thanks to this area of High Pressure aloft.

Our numbers this week will stay on the cool side.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 77 degrees.

Today expect an abundant amount of sunshine and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air Quality is in the "Moderate" range.

As always stay safe, and stay warm

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018