Happy Monday Everyone we finally get to enjoy Fall temperatures as numbers stay below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KER0) — Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a perfect Fall week ahead.

A weak ridge of High Pressure is again East of us, this will not affect out temperatures.

We will see clear and dry conditions thanks to this area of High Pressure aloft.

Our numbers this week will stay on the cool side.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 77 degrees.

Today expect an abundant amount of sunshine and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air Quality is in the "Moderate" range.

As always stay safe, and stay warm