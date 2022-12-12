Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday Everyone we had a nice wet weekend and the rain could return late week

This strong system that brought a quarter of an inch of rain to Kern County is clearing out this morning.
bg 7 day 12-12-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-12-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-12-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:05 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 09:05:50-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happ Monday Kern County back to the grind we go.

We have a cold week ahead as this system comes to a close and leaves a trail of cold air.

The storm brought a quarter inch of rain to the valley floor as planned.

This morning the system makes an exit leaving a small chance of rain until mid-morning.

Clear conditions today and through most of the week as well as light winds and "Good Air Quality".

We have another chance of rain moving our way late this week.

Our forecast high today is 50 cold degrees, with lows in the low forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018