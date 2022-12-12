Happy Monday Everyone we had a nice wet weekend and the rain could return late week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happ Monday Kern County back to the grind we go.

We have a cold week ahead as this system comes to a close and leaves a trail of cold air.

The storm brought a quarter inch of rain to the valley floor as planned.

This morning the system makes an exit leaving a small chance of rain until mid-morning.

Clear conditions today and through most of the week as well as light winds and "Good Air Quality".

We have another chance of rain moving our way late this week.

Our forecast high today is 50 cold degrees, with lows in the low forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.