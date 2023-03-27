Happy Monday everyone we have a sensational day ahead with mostly clear skies and warmer conditions

Happy Monday Kern County, Expect dry and mild conditions today, then turning wetter and a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to impact the region with rain and mountain snow. Lingering mountain showers are possible on Thursday before drier and warmer conditions return for the end of the week.

Although snow levels will start out as low as 3500 to 4000 fee at the onset of the precipitation Tuesday morning, they will rise steadily to around 5500 to 6000 feet by later Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations up to 3 to 4 feet are likely at the higher elevations, with 1 to 2 feet down as low as the 4000 to 5000 foot level. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra above 4000 feet Tuesday morning into Wednesday night. Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the low forties. As always stay safe and prepare from more wet weather