Happy Monday everyone we have a wet week ahead with a powerful system moving in

An area of low pressure is slowly moving south today bringing inches of rain and feet of snow to California.
BG 7 DAY 12-26-2022.PNG
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 12-26-2022.PNG
BG MNT 7 DAY 12-26-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:33 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 08:33:02-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we are coming out of a nice holiday weekend as high pressure moved through.

Next up is rain, prepare for a full week of rain chances with the bulk coming tomorrow.

An area of low pressure is promising to bring 1-2 inches of rain and feet of snow for mountain areas.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect due to expire at 11 am today.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the mid-thirties.

Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy skies with light winds on the valley floor.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and prep for wet weather.

