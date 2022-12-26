Happy Monday everyone we have a wet week ahead with a powerful system moving in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we are coming out of a nice holiday weekend as high pressure moved through.

Next up is rain, prepare for a full week of rain chances with the bulk coming tomorrow.

An area of low pressure is promising to bring 1-2 inches of rain and feet of snow for mountain areas.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect due to expire at 11 am today.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the mid-thirties.

Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy skies with light winds on the valley floor.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and prep for wet weather.