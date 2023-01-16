Watch Now
23ABC
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 09:02:59-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday.

Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced.

A weaker system will bring some light precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.

Then dry and seasonably cool weather will prevail Friday through the weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 54 degrees with lows in the mid-fifties.

As always stay safe and stay dry.

