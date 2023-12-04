Happy Monday Kern County a warming trend begins today bringing temps into the seventies this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County.

Areas of fog should develop in the San Joaquin Valley, north of Kern County Tuesday morning.

A warming trend is expected today through Wednesday.

Near record warmth is possible in parts of the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon. A cooling trend is expected Thursday and Friday.

By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will be near normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great Monday.

