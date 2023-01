BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have a perfect week ahead.

Dry conditions will prevail this week.

Today strong winds will occur in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada through this afternoon.

Fog is possible the next few mornings in the San Joaquin Valley with overnight lows around freezing.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the low forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.