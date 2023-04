BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

An inside slider trough is to bring light high elevation snow, strong winds, and cold conditions across the forecast area today.

A ridge of high pressure is forecast to build through the week, leading to a significant warming trend through early next week.

Our forecast high today is 55 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Wind Advisories are in effect.

Stay safe and enjoy your day.