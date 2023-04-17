Watch Now
Happy Monday Kern County, get ready for a sensational day ahead with temps at their seasonal average

Low pressure moves in tomorrow bringing cooler conditions to the area as well as gusty winds.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 08:56:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone,

Back to the grind we go with cooler temperatures that will begin this week as a disturbance passes through the region.

Precipitation will push over the Sierra Nevada near Yosemite on Tuesday as the southern end of the disturbance clips Central California.

Another warming trend will start Thursday and temperatures could rise to the low to mid 80`s by next weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 73 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

