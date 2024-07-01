Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday Kern County, intense heat moving in this week just in time for The Fourth of July holiday

Temperatures exceeding our normal temperatures by fifteen degrees with watches and warnings well into next week.
Screenshot 2024-07-01 055010.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-07-01 055010.png
Screenshot 2024-07-01 055032.png
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jul 01, 2024

BAKERSFIELD CALIF, (KERO) — Happy Monday, above average temperatures continue on Monday, then rapidly warm up to as much as 15 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

This is a dangerous, prolonged heat wave that will last several days with Extreme Heat Risk through this week of Fourth of July.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Tuesday July 2nd through Tuesday July 9th.

This may need to be extended beyond July 9th in future forecast cycles.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Have a great day and prep for hot weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018