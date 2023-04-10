Happy Monday Kern County! Prepare for a hot day ahead with numbers nearing ninety degrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone, maximum temperatures this afternoon will be eleven to thirteen degrees above normal for this time of year.

Northwest breezes will begin to increase this evening well ahead of a trough of low pressure.

A cooling trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees below their typical values for the middle of April.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 89 degrees with lows in the lows sixties.

Stay safe and stay cool.