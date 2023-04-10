Watch Now
Happy Monday Kern County! Prepare for a hot day ahead with numbers nearing ninety degrees

High pressure sliding in spiking our temperatures and clearing our skies bringing almost record-breaking numbers to the area.
bg 7 day 4-10-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg mnt 7 day 4-10-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:16:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone, maximum temperatures this afternoon will be eleven to thirteen degrees above normal for this time of year.

Northwest breezes will begin to increase this evening well ahead of a trough of low pressure.

A cooling trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees below their typical values for the middle of April.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 89 degrees with lows in the lows sixties.

Stay safe and stay cool.

