Happy Monday Kern County prepare for another storm bringing wind and rain to Socal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Monday morning, get ready for more rain and intense winds to move in today.

A strong storm system will continue through Tuesday.

This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow along with gusty winds, especially on Monday.

Dry weather is likely on Wednesday and Thursday but dense fog may return to the San Joaquin Valley.

Another storm system is possible by the end of the week for more wet weather.

WIND ADVISORY AND FLASH FLOOD WARNING ARE IN EFFECT.

As always stay safe and prep for gusty conditions with 40+ mph winds here on the valley floor.