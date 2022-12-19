Watch Now
Happy Monday Kern County we have a nice holiday week ahead with temps well above seasonal norm

A cold start to our Holiday week we will slowly see forecast highs move up just in time for the weekend.
bg 7 day 12-19-2022.PNG
bg 7 day 12-19-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-19-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:03 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 09:03:56-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Christmas Holiday week Kern County

Get ready for a perfect Christmas weekend with forecast temps in the mid-sixties.

Today we will see numbers slowly begin to move up thanks to a weak area of High Pressure.

Expect a foggy morning and a hazy day with partly cloudy skies.

We have light winds coming in at 5-10 mph, these breezy conditions will continue through the week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees temps, three degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

