Happy Monday Kern County we have a nice holiday week ahead with temps well above seasonal norm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Christmas Holiday week Kern County

Get ready for a perfect Christmas weekend with forecast temps in the mid-sixties.

Today we will see numbers slowly begin to move up thanks to a weak area of High Pressure.

Expect a foggy morning and a hazy day with partly cloudy skies.

We have light winds coming in at 5-10 mph, these breezy conditions will continue through the week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees temps, three degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe and stay warm.