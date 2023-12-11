Happy Monday Kern County we have a nice week ahead with a warming trend setting in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, areas of fog will develop in the San Joaquin Valley early this morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning today into Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is anticipated Wednesday through Saturday.

Dry weather will persist through at least the upcoming weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

