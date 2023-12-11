Watch Now
Happy Monday Kern County we have a nice week ahead with a warming trend setting in

High pressure bringing our forecasted highs into the seventies come mid week.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 08:44:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, areas of fog will develop in the San Joaquin Valley early this morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning today into Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is anticipated Wednesday through Saturday.

Dry weather will persist through at least the upcoming weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

