Happy Monday Kern County we have a warming trend beginning today bringing our temps well above average

Skies clearing out and lingering gusty winds remain as we move through today and tomorrow.
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 09:04:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, an upper-level area of low pressure over the North Central United States will retrograde westward Wednesday.

This cyclone aloft will settle over the Great Basin Thursday, before opening up into a trough of low pressure Friday.

The trough of low pressure will progress eastward Saturday.

Thunderstorm probabilities have decreased along the Sierra Nevada crest Thursday into Saturday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 72 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

