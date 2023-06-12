Happy Monday Kern County, we have another few days of temperatures below seasonal average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone.

A low pressure system will slowly make its way out of the area today with lingering showers and thunderstorms for our mountain zones through the Sierra expected to continue over the next several days.

Precipitation chances begin to fade off as we end the week with just a slight chance remaining for the Sierra zones.

Temperatures will remain cool Monday with a steady increase over the next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe on the roads.