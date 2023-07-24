Happy Monday Kern County we have another hot day ahead with numbers falling just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have a nice day ahead.

The excessive heat will diminish during the next few days and high temperatures will then be right around normal for this time of year through the end of the week and into early next week.

A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the Kern County desert and along the Sierra Nevada crest today.

Mainly during the afternoon and evening, otherwise dry conditions will prevail.

Our forecast high for today is 104 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.