Happy Monday Kern County we have another hot day ahead with temps in the high nineties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go and warm temperatures will continue through today and next week without much variation.

Highs in the San Joaquin Valley are expected to remain in the upper 90`s, around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This trend has lead to increased river and stream flows due to melting snow, particularly in Yosemite National Park.

Thunderstorms are also possible every afternoon in the Sierra Nevada starting Friday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 97 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and keep water on you.