Happy Monday Kern County we have another perfect week ahead with temps at or below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, moisture from Jova will continue to bring showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada today.

Dry conditions are expected from Tuesday through most of the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal through the weekend before dropping to just below normal early next week.

Where they will remain consistent through the next weekend.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 94 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and have a great week.

