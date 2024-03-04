Watch Now
Happy Monday, more rain is on the way as we hit the middle part of this week

Low pressure continues to bring feet of snow to the Sierras and rain to the region.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 09:25:52-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Bakersfield, a broad trough in the upper levels dominates the western half of North America centered over the Northern Rockies and western Canadian Prairie Provinces.

A strong upper low near 40N 140W is diving down the back side of the trough.

This system arrives along the Southern California coast on Wednesday and pushes through into the Southwestern Deserts on Friday.

The low is expected to bring some impacts to the Kern County Mountains and southern San Joaquin Valley Wednesday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday feature a warming trend as induced upper level ridging allow for a warming and drying trend for Central California.

Sunday into early next week more upper level troughs move through the region.

Our forecast high today on Bakersfield is 59 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

