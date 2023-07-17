Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday, prepare for a hot week ahead with temperatures staying well above average for the region.

High pressure still sitting east of us keeping heat warnings in effect and keeping temps in the dangerous zone.
bg 7 day 7-17-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 7-17-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 7-17-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 08:43:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Dangerous heat is expected again today across most of the Central California interior.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday although temperatures will remain above normal.

Triple digit heat is expected to continue in most of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert areas through next weekend.

Dry weather will persist for the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today is 109 degrees with lows in the high eighties.

Stay safe and keep water on you at all times.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018