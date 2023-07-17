Happy Monday, prepare for a hot week ahead with temperatures staying well above average for the region.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Dangerous heat is expected again today across most of the Central California interior.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday although temperatures will remain above normal.

Triple digit heat is expected to continue in most of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert areas through next weekend.

Dry weather will persist for the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today is 109 degrees with lows in the high eighties.

Stay safe and keep water on you at all times.