BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will prevail this week.

There is a chance for overnight and morning fog to develop across the San Joaquin Valley each night.

Rural parts of the valley may see some patchy morning frost each day.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

