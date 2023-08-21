Watch Now
Happy Monday Tropical Storm Hilary is exiting the state leaving record breaking rainfall in its path

A 40% chance of rain lingers for us here in Kern County as we move through today.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 09:27:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County, remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to bring widespread rainfall to the area through this morning and into tonight.

Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon.

The system is expected to exit our area Tuesday morning and dry conditions will begin to prevail Wednesday with some showers along the Sierra Nevada crest possible on Thursday and Friday.

Flooding will continue to impact the area as the water from yesterday`s excessive rainfall recedes.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 86 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and avoid roads and hang out at home if you can.

