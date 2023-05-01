Happy Monday, we have a huge drop in temps beginning today with a chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Cooler than average temperatures for most of this week.

High winds today for the area with a High Wind Advisory in the Kern County Desert until Tuesday morning.

Chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday for the Valley mainly in the afternoon.

Snow likely in the Sierra Nevada through Saturday night.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the mid fifties, temps nine degrees below average.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

