Happy Monday, we have a huge drop in temps beginning today with a chance of rain

An area of low pressure moves in today bringing high winds and a chance of rain to SoCal
Posted at 5:52 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:52:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County,

Cooler than average temperatures for most of this week.

High winds today for the area with a High Wind Advisory in the Kern County Desert until Tuesday morning.

Chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday for the Valley mainly in the afternoon.

Snow likely in the Sierra Nevada through Saturday night.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the mid fifties, temps nine degrees below average.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

