Weather

Happy Monday we have a mid-week cool down beginning tomorrow.

Low pressure moving in tomorrow pushing some gusty winds our way as well as cloud cover and cooler temps.
BG 7 DAY 10-9-2023.png
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 10-9-2023.png
bg mnt 7 day 10-9-2023.png
Posted at 4:33 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 07:33:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a cooling trend expected today through Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

A few showers can`t be ruled out north of Madera County both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Strong, gusty winds are possible in the Kern County desert Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and prep for the cool down.

9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018