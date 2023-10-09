Happy Monday we have a mid-week cool down beginning tomorrow.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a cooling trend expected today through Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

A few showers can`t be ruled out north of Madera County both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Strong, gusty winds are possible in the Kern County desert Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and prep for the cool down.

