Happy Monday we have a warm up heading our way beginning mid week

Low pressure moving East of us clearing our skies and helping elevate our forecast highs.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 09:33:39-04

Happy Monday Kern County.

Central California is on the back side of a low pressure trough pushing east through the Great Basin area.

The passing trough brought us cooler temperatures, as well as some showers and thunderstorms along with higher elevation snow in the Sierra.

Currently just some residual clouds remain over our area along with a cooler than normal airmass.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe an have a great day.

