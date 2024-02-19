Happy Monday, we have three days or rain chances to all of California with potential for flash flooding

BAKERSFIELD CALIF (KERO) — Happy Monday, a trough of low pressure will remain just off the coast of California Tuesday.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Sierra Nevada foothills Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

The trough of low pressure will finally move eastward across Central California Wednesday.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning, ahead of this trough of low pressure.

Precipitation chances should end Wednesday afternoon after the trough of low pressure makes it east of Central California.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

The next storm system may impact Central California during the upcoming weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

