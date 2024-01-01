Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy New Year Kern County, cool conditions today with rain returning later this week

Low pressure moving in mid-week bringing significant rain and low snow levels.
BG 7 DAY 1-24.png
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 1-24.png
BG MNT 7 DAY 1-24.png
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 09:36:32-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy New Year, 2024 is here and Central California is dealing with fog this morning as a disturbance moves toward Southern California.

While some clouds associated with the disturbance rolls over the region, dense fog will form this morning across the San Joaquin Valley – north of Kern County.

Will expect precipitation from the offshore disturbance to remain south of the district as Central California will see a dry New Year’s day.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018