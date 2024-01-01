Happy New Year Kern County, cool conditions today with rain returning later this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy New Year, 2024 is here and Central California is dealing with fog this morning as a disturbance moves toward Southern California.

While some clouds associated with the disturbance rolls over the region, dense fog will form this morning across the San Joaquin Valley – north of Kern County.

Will expect precipitation from the offshore disturbance to remain south of the district as Central California will see a dry New Year’s day.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

