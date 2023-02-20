Happy Presidents Day, we have two days of comfortable conditions before a storm moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Presidents Day,

A ridge is currently sitting off the coast with a shortwave trough to the west of Baja California.

This ridge has helped keep us above average the past few days.

However, this set up will dissipate starting Tuesday as a strong trough slides through the area.

The winds will pick up ahead of the precipitation due a very tight pressure gradient from the trough.

In Kern County, the Mojave Desert slopes and Kern County portion of the desert will see wind gusts up to 65 mph which warranted an increase from a High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning.

Our forecast high today is 69 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Prepare accordingly for gusty winds and stay safe.

