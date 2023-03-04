Happy Saturday! The weekend starts sunny and calm

We may have some cloud cover this morning, but other than that during the day, Saturday should see sunny conditions.

Bakersfield will reach a high temperature of 60° today, surprisingly still below average.

The rest of the valley will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 40s, and the Kern River Valley will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Our Desert communities will be in the mid 50s with Ridgecrest at the highest temperature 60°.

We are seeing gusty conditions today across the county, with wind gusts reaching over 20 mph in the valley and getting close to 30 mph in desert communities.

Our air quality is in the good range and we don’t have much going on weatherwise today.

Starting late Saturday and early Sunday however, we have moisture moving in to our county.

We are seeing some light snow for a mountain starting overnight.

As well as light rain in the valley Sunday morning.

We could see about a 10th of an inch of rain here in Bakersfield, and could see an inch of snow for our mountains.

Enjoy this sunny Saturday before those rain chances had our way!

