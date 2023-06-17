Watch Now
Happy Saturday, we have a hot day ahead as high pressure brings the heat just in time for Fathers Day

A short lived upward trend in temps over the weekend with clear skies and light winds as well.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 17, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Saturday,

High temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is expected Sunday and Monday. By Monday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be eleven to thirteen degrees below their typical values for the latter half of June.

Strong, gusty winds are likely in the Kern County desert Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high for today is 97 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay hydrated and have a great weekend.

