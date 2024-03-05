Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Super Tuesday, we have a beautiful clear day ahead with rain returning tomorrow

A quick cut off low will be moving into the area tomorrow clearing out Thursday.
bg 3-5.png
23ABC
bg 3-5.png
bg mnt 3-5.png
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 09:13:40-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Super Tuesday, the current pattern of zonal flow over California is expected to be interrupted by a low pressure trough that will move in from the Pacific by Wednesday morning.

This will bring light precipitation mostly south of Fresno, along with light snow to the high elevations of the Sierra Nevada and light rain along the Coastal Range.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for more rain.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018