Happy Super Tuesday, we have a beautiful clear day ahead with rain returning tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Super Tuesday, the current pattern of zonal flow over California is expected to be interrupted by a low pressure trough that will move in from the Pacific by Wednesday morning.

This will bring light precipitation mostly south of Fresno, along with light snow to the high elevations of the Sierra Nevada and light rain along the Coastal Range.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for more rain.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

