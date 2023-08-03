Happy Thursday, a cooling trend begins today pushing nice temps into California through the rest of the week.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, a cooling trend across the region continues today, leading to afternoon highs several degrees below average.

Afternoon highs begin to tick back up Friday and again Saturday as ridging in the Desert Southwest begins to build.

Additional warming continues Sunday and Monday, when afternoon highs are forecast to be several degrees above normal.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Be safe and enjoy the cooler weather.