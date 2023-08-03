Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday, a cooling trend begins today pushing nice temps into California through the rest of the week.

A short lived and weak area of low pressure is moving through bringing cooler temps to the area.
bg 7 day 8-03-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 8-03-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 8-3-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 09:12:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, a cooling trend across the region continues today, leading to afternoon highs several degrees below average.

Afternoon highs begin to tick back up Friday and again Saturday as ridging in the Desert Southwest begins to build.

Additional warming continues Sunday and Monday, when afternoon highs are forecast to be several degrees above normal.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Be safe and enjoy the cooler weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018