Happy Thursday a cooling trend is in full swing bringing wind and rain chances to the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, an incoming atmospheric disturbance will be responsible for a slight chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley.

As well as a chance of snow in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon through Friday morning.

Strong, gusty winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon through Friday morning.

Storms will remain north of Central California this weekend into the middle of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

