Happy Thursday a small chance of rain continues as well as a rise in humidity as we move towards the weekend

A tropical system is due to move our way early next week bringing a chance for measurable rain.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 09:32:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday a heat advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and adjacent foothills through this evening.

There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada today through Saturday.

Abundant tropical moisture may spread in late this weekend bringing the potential for heavy rainfall from Sunday through Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

As always be safe and prepare for wet weather over the weekend.

