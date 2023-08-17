Happy Thursday a small chance of rain continues as well as a rise in humidity as we move towards the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday a heat advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and adjacent foothills through this evening.

There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada today through Saturday.

Abundant tropical moisture may spread in late this weekend bringing the potential for heavy rainfall from Sunday through Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

As always be safe and prepare for wet weather over the weekend.

