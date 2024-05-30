Happy Thursday Bakersfield, we are seeing temperatures bump up just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

A weak northwest to west flow aloft continues for California and on the surface a thermal trough set up to the east and the northeast Pacific high is set firmly in place.

The slight northwest component of the upper levels will help keep the temperatures from the century mark this afternoon.

A more significant warming trend starts next week with probabilities of exceeding 105 degrees at 25 to 55 percent Wednesday through next Friday.

This increases the heat risk for sensitive populations in the San Joaquin Valley.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 94 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Enjoy the heat.



