Happy Thursday, bundle up as temperatures fall into the low sixties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, there is a chance for showers along the valley facing slopes in Kern County this morning.

Strong wind gusts will continue along the Mojave Slopes through early Friday morning.

Conditions will be dry and seasonably cool Friday through the weekend.

Freezing temperatures are possible across rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley late Friday night and each subsequent night through next Tuesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

