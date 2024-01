BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, rain and snow showers are currently tapering off in the Kern County mountains and mountain passes.

As such, the Winter Weather Advisory was ended a few hours early.

Winds in the Mojave Desert Slopes continue to gust to advisory levels, and the Wind Advisory will end at 4am this morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 49 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.



