Happy Thursday everyone a chance of rain carries us into the weekend with temps on the warm side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday we have a few strong thunderstorms are possible northwest of Fresno this afternoon into this evening.

Dense fog is conceivable in parts of the San Joaquin Valley early Friday morning.

Precipitation ahead of the next storm system will overspread Central California Friday night.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 72 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe on the roads.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

