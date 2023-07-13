Watch Now
Happy Thursday everyone another sensational summer day ahead before heatwave number two moves in

High pressure moving into the Southwest region will bring record breaking temperatures to the area.
bg 7 day 7-13-2023.PNG
bg 7 day 7-13-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 7-13-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 08:52:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County triple digit heat is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon and again on Friday.

Widespread dangerous triple digit heat is anticipated across the San Joaquin Valley over the weekend and through Monday.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry weather and light winds will persist.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 100 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

