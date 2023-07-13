Happy Thursday everyone another sensational summer day ahead before heatwave number two moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County triple digit heat is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon and again on Friday.

Widespread dangerous triple digit heat is anticipated across the San Joaquin Valley over the weekend and through Monday.

A downward temperature trend is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry weather and light winds will persist.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 100 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.