Happy Thursday everyone another warm day ahead with temperatures holding in the mid nineties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Warmer than average temperatures continue this week and into next week.

The highs will be consistent in the mid to high 90`s for the San Joaquin Valley through Wednesday.

There may be a slight cool down Thursday with highs in the high 80`s.

These temperatures are still around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This also means higher temperatures in the mountains, which is causing melting and runoff, raising flows in rivers and streams.

There may be a few thunderstorms every afternoon in the Sierra Nevada starting Saturday and continuing through Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

