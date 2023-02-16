Happy Thursday everyone, prepare for frigid temps leading into a nice afternoon with numbers in the sixties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Thursday Kern County ,

Freezing temperatures will persist for the San Joaquin Valley until this morning, with some locations experiencing lows at or less than 27 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the valley until 9 AM on Thursday.

Temperatures will increase back to average levels by the weekend, with some lows in the valley close to freezing on Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather will then continue through the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield today is 61 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stat safe stay warm and get ready for a sensational weekend ahead.

