Happy Thursday everyone, prepare for frigid temps leading into a nice afternoon with numbers in the sixties

A cold air mass is moving East taking freezing conditions with it and High pressure moves in today.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:07:24-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Thursday Kern County ,

Freezing temperatures will persist for the San Joaquin Valley until this morning, with some locations experiencing lows at or less than 27 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the valley until 9 AM on Thursday.

Temperatures will increase back to average levels by the weekend, with some lows in the valley close to freezing on Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather will then continue through the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield today is 61 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stat safe stay warm and get ready for a sensational weekend ahead.

