Happy Thursday everyone prepare for numbers to continue to rise as skies clear and high pressure builds.

Record breaking temperatures are moving into Southern California today stretching well into the weekend.
bg 7 day 4-27-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 4-27-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 4-27-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:22 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 08:22:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Higher than normal temperatures are expected to impact the San Joaquin Valley over the weekend, with the hottest days being Friday and Saturday.

Many areas in the valley could see high temperatures in the mid to high 90s on the hottest days.

Temperatures in mountain elevations will be higher than normal as well, leading to snowmelt over the weekend that will cause rivers and streams to see high flows.

A significant cooldown will begin Monday, with high temperatures dropping almost 20 degrees by the middle of next week.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018